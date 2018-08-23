Bonecrusher The Alligator Snapping Turtle Celebrates His 100th Birthday

A lot has changed in the last century; we invented the computer, we made it to the moon, and Bonecrusher the alligator snapping turtle was there to witness it all.

The Greensboro Science Center in North Carolina Celebrated the 100th birthday of their resident Bonecrusher, who was born in southeast Texas back in 1918 and lived at the Abilene Zoo before being transferred.

To help celebrate, visitors were given temporary tattoos of the alligator snapping turtles footprint, everyone signed a giant birthday card and sang him happy birthday.

The best part about celebrating anyone’s birthday is getting a special meal, and Bonecrusher was given his favorite, a nice serving of crayfish.

Happy Birthday Bonecrusher!

Happy birthday, Bonecrusher! Join us today from 10 - 1 as we celebrate our alligator snapping turtle with special activities! pic.twitter.com/wvCH2bvUF2 — GSO Science Center (@GreensboroSC) August 22, 2018

Via: WFAA