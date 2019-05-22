zoe kravitz

Turns Out Zoe Kravitz Has Been Secretly Married

May 22, 2019
In a recent issue of Us Weekly, it was revealed by an unknown source that Zoe Kravitz has been secretly married to actor Karl Glusman.

Kravitz and Glusman have been “legally married,” however are still planning a traditional ceremony this Summer in France. 

The two were introduced to each other in 2016 and became quietly engaged in 2018.  Since Kravitz tends to be pretty personal about her private life, it's no surprise the engagement and marriage happend super low key. 

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

-story via usmagazine.com 

