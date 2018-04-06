Zach Braff

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Zach Braff And Dax Shepard Post Face Swap Photo And Look Almost Identical

April 6, 2018
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Zach Braff.  Dax Shepard.  Zach Shepard Dax Braff.

These two look similar.  Almost creepily similar.  Braff posted a picture on Twitter that Shepard's wife Kristen Bell took of the two a few years back.  The photo was run through a Face Swap filter, and the pair look almost identical.  Braff wrote that he was going to get the image "put on a T-shirt."  We'd buy it.

Check out the photo below!

Creepy similar, right?  And this isn't the first time the two have noticed their striking similarities.  Earlier in the week, Shepard posted this photo:

And way back in 2013, the two had a funny Twitter exchange where they joked how people always point out how they look like each other:

So who would ever thought someone's celebrity Doppelganger would be another celebrity?

Via People

Tags: 
Zach Braff
Dax Shepard
Kristen Bell
Face Swap
Funny
hollywood
Actors
Celebrity
identical