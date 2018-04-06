Zach Braff And Dax Shepard Post Face Swap Photo And Look Almost Identical

Zach Braff. Dax Shepard. Zach Shepard Dax Braff.

These two look similar. Almost creepily similar. Braff posted a picture on Twitter that Shepard's wife Kristen Bell took of the two a few years back. The photo was run through a Face Swap filter, and the pair look almost identical. Braff wrote that he was going to get the image "put on a T-shirt." We'd buy it.

Check out the photo below!

Years ago @IMKristenBell took a FaceSwap picture of @daxshepard1 and I.

I’m gonna get this put on a T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/La4fcHx9ie — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 4, 2018

Creepy similar, right? And this isn't the first time the two have noticed their striking similarities. Earlier in the week, Shepard posted this photo:

Who is Who in the picture?!?!? Check out @ArmchairExpPod today to find out! *clue one of the persons is @zachbraff pic.twitter.com/xgVaPTUs5j — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) April 2, 2018

And way back in 2013, the two had a funny Twitter exchange where they joked how people always point out how they look like each other:

.@daxshepard1 Dax! I am honored to be as handsome as you. There's buddy-cop movie with Ray Ramano in this somewhere... — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) April 17, 2013

So who would ever thought someone's celebrity Doppelganger would be another celebrity?

Via People