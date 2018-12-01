Zac Efron Post Photo Of Him Playing Ted Bundy In New Film, 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile'

Zac Efron has taken his killer looks to a whole new level. The actor recently posted a photo of himself as notorious serial killer, Ted Bundy. Efron plays Bundy in a new film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,’ and the similarities in their looks are quite shocking.

Ready for Sundance! #extremelywickedshockinglyevilandvile A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Nov 29, 2018 at 9:23am PST

The actor, who has been teasing photos of him as Bundy for the last year, captioned the photo, “Ready for Sundance!” Fans have been quick to react to these photos, as Efron has captured the look of the infamous killer, who despite his actions, many found attractive as well. The photo posted recently depicts Efron as Bundy while dressed in a suit, possibly showing a court scene from the film.

‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ is directed by Joe Berlinger, who won an Academy Award for Best Documentary in 2012. The film will be told from the perspective of Ted Bundy’s longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer. Along with Zac Efron, the movie stars Jim Parsons, Haley Joel Osment, and Lily Collins as Kloepfer.

Of course, Ted Bundy became known to the world in the 70’s after confessing to murdering 30 women. For years he was protected by his girlfriend, who eventually reported Bundy to the police. Bundy was put on trial in 1977 and convicted of murder. He later escaped from prison, and went on the run until his arrest in Florida. In hopes of delaying his trial, Ted Bundy began to admit to his crimes, but was eventually sent to the electric chair in 1989.

The film will premiere at The Sundance Film Festival in January of 2019. Until then, we can only hope Zac Efron continues to update the film, and give fans an inside look at him playing Ted Bundy. Bundy has remained a pop culture fixture, not only due to his crimes, but his charm and good looks. Just last year long-lost photos of Bundy made headlines, helping to create more anticipation for the upcoming film.

Via CBS News