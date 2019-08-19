GoPro in water

YouTuber Treasure Hunter Finds GoPro With Mans Last Moments Before Drowning

SD card contained the mans last moments

August 19, 2019
YouTube blogger and treasure hunting diver Rich Aloha discovered the missing GoPro stuck in the mud beneath the water during his visit to Foster Falls Recreation Area.  The GoPro contained the final moments of Richard Ragland from Georgia. 

Ragland, visited the waterfall in June 2017, and tragically drowned while he was spending time with friends.


Aloha told WSB-TV, “I strongly believe that God led me to this GoPro because the only thing I saw was the end tip of the thumb screw and everything else was just covered in muck.”

Aloha thought the GoPro might have belonged to Ragland after park rangers told him about the 2017 drowning.


Aloha said, “I was going through the footage and I said, 'Oh my God, this is the guy.”


Aloha tried to do the right thing and searched for Ragland’s family to return the SD card with their son’s final moments.  Ragland’s parents, Robin and Gary McCrear, said the footage “shows their son enjoying himself.” They are thankful for Aloha’s effort to find them.


At the moment the McCrear’s have not watched the final footage, but hope have the courage one day to get answers to their son’s death.

 

