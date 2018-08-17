Turns Out If You Read 'Harry Potter', You're A Better Partner Romantically Than Those Who Don't

According to a recent study, people who read “Harry Potter” and other science fiction/fantasy books are better romantic partners than those who do not.

It was reported that researchers found that those who read science fiction and fantasy had more positive and romantic beliefs. “Individuals who scored higher for exposure to science fiction/fantasy were less likely to endorse four unrealistic relationship beliefs,” the study reports. “Romance is not the only written fiction genre to be associated with real-world beliefs about romantic relationships.”

Over 400 adult participants were asked to identify the authors who specialized in seven literary genres, which included fantasy, science fiction, suspense, horror, romance, classics and contemporary literary fiction. Participants filled out a survey where they had to respond to a series of unrealistic relationship beliefs: “Disagreement is destructive; mindreading is expected; romantic partners cannot change; the sexes are different; and the expectation of sexual perfection.”

“Science fiction/fantasy readers were also less likely to support the belief that disagreement is destructive, as well as the belief that partners cannot change, the belief that sexes are different, and the belief that mindreading is expected in relationships.”

So there you have it. If you're single, get out there and find yourself a nerd!

-source via philadelphia.cbslocal.com