You Could Win Free Tex Mex Just for taking a Picture

Just taking one selfie in front of the new mural on the side of El Fenix could win you 100 dollars of free Tex Mex. In honor of El Fenix' 100th birthday, a new mural was unveiled on Wednesday. The mural is a new take on the traditional Texas saying, "Don't Mess With Tex-Mex" with the Texas flag right in the middle on a blue background. All guests are being encouraged to take pictures with the mural and post them on social media using the hashtag #DontMessWithTexMex. Each month a winner will be chosen to receive a $100 gift card to El Fenix.

Next time you get out to El Fenix take a picture with the mural.

Via: Guide Live