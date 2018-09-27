This Little Cottage Is Made Of Chocolate And You Can Even Stay The Night

If your dream is to stay in a house made entirely out of chocolate, then it has finally come true.

A listing was put on Booking.com for a chocolate cottage inside of a museum in Paris, France. Up to four guests can stay in the cottage at a time for two nights. The cost will only run you 50 Euros, or about $59 per night.

Yes, a real chocolate cottage. Just like in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, everything inside this cottage is made of chocolate. The walls, the roof, the fireplace, bookcase, and even duck pond are all made of chocolate that you are allowed to eat.

Renowned artisan chocolatier, Jean-Luc Decluzeau designed the 194-square foot cottage with about 1.5 tons of chocolate. It took him and his son a total of 600 hours to create this masterpiece.

Calling all Hansel and Gretel’s, your next vacation stay could be in a completely chocolate cottage. https://t.co/V8ySeYTFWb — Radio.com (@Radiodotcom) September 26, 2018

Via: Forbes