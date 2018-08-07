All 8 Harry Potter Movies Are Heading Back To Theaters This Month

Want to relive the all the magic of Hogwarts at the theater? Now you can!

Cinemark Theaters are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and The Philosophers Stone with a week-long Harry Potter marathon that kicks off on August 31st the first day of the Hogwarts school year and doesn't end till September 6th.

A ticket to each movie will only cost you $5, or you can get yourself a festival pass for all eight movies plus Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them for $25. The festival pass includes a free collectible keychain, a special cup that is refillable for $3.50 and a commemorative festival badge. Each movie will be played on Cinemark’s biggest screen in the XD Theater.

Tickets for the movie marathon are now on sale.

Accio! Tickets for Wizarding World XD Week are here. Summon yours today: https://t.co/SixUYNGsi7 pic.twitter.com/78Dwr5j57i — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) August 3, 2018

Via: Movie Web