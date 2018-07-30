You Can Now Follow Ed Sheeran's Cats, "The Wibbles," On Instagram

Ed Sheeran's cats have just launched their own Instagram account.

The other day, we reported how Taylor Swift's cats, Meredith and Olivia, were launching their own line of merchandise. It seems as if this trend is starting to really catch on.

Sheeran also makes it sound like the felines are running the account by themselves, which makes it all the more fun.

The "Perfect" singer recently shared some links to the furry new IG account from his own with over 24.5 million followers, allowing for the kitties to amass over 149,000 followers almost overnight.

Their real names are Calippo and Dorito, however, their nicknames appear to be Squish and Pussle.

Aren't they adorable?

The wibs ! A post shared by Calippo & Dorito (@thewibbles) on Jul 26, 2018 at 5:43am PDT

We can assume that it's only a matter of time before they, too, have their own feline clothing and jewelry line.