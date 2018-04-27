Yodel Kid has Released His First Country Single

The yodeling Wal-Mart kid, Mason Ramsey has had quite a big month.

From singing at Wal-Mart to playing at Coachella, Mason Ramsey has certainly been busy. Now Mason has signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and has released his first country single, 'Famous'. To celebrate his new accomplishment Mason came back on Ellen to play a cover of Hank Williams Jr.'s 'Hey Good Lookin'. While on the show, Ellen presented Mason with a new white leather jacket with his name on the back to where at his next live performance.

Though there is no yodeling in masons new song, he will be performing his new song very soon. Masons next live performance will be this weekend at the Stagecoach Music festival with Florida Georgia Line. Check out mason new song below.

Video of Mason Ramsey - Famous [Lyric Video]

Via: Mashable