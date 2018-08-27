Dallas Ranks High On Yelps List Of Dog Friendly Cities

When you think of Dallas, Texas do you think of dogs?

You might now. Yelp has released a list of the top 10 dog-friendliest cities in America. Would you expect Dallas to come in at number four on the list?

Yelp based their score of each city on, “the percentage of page views in the Active categories that are for dog parks, percentage of page views in the Pets categories that are for dog walkers, and the percentage of businesses in the restaurants, bars, coffee, hotels, and beaches categories for which we had data on whether they indicated they allowed dogs.” That’s a lot to take into account.

The top 10 dog-friendliest cities are:

1. Arlington, VA

2. Tampa, FL

3. West Hollywood, CA

4. Dallas, TX

5. Portland, OR

6. Minneapolis, MN

7. Colorado Springs, CO

8. Seattle, WA

9. Jersey City, NJ

10. Phoenix, AZ

Do you agree with Yelps list?

Via: CBS DFW