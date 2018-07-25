Veteran Celebrated His 102nd Birthday At AT&T Stadium

Where would you spend your next birthday? Would you go to AT&T Stadium or someplace else?

World War II veteran Paul Fouts had his 102nd birthday at AT&T Stadium and even got the chance to tour the facility. On Tuesday Paul rolled up to AT&T Stadium in style in a silver Corvette, he told FOX 4 News that he would always keep up with Cowboys even while he and his wife were traveling the world.

“My wife and I traveled all over the world. China, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Turkey, France, Germany, Sweden -- we traveled,”

Paul says he’s always been a Cowboys fan and is already looking forward to his 103rd birthday.