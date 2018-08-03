WWE Star Kane Wins Mayors Race In Tennessee

51- year-old Glen Jacobs has won the mayors race in over in Knox County, Tennessee.

You might be asking yourself, who’s Glen Jacobs? He’s best known as professional WWE wrestler Kane.

According to ESPN Jacobs ran as a Republican and won by two-thirds vote against Democratic nominee Linda Haney.

Jacobs has been wrestling professionally since the early 90’s and is one of the longest-tenured performers in WWE history. He’s been a Tennessee resident for over 20 years when he's not in the ring, Jacobs runs a local insurance and real-estate company with his wife.

Kane will officially take over as mayor of Knox County on September 1st.