"Wow, The Band Really Didn't Sugar Coat Much," Steve-O Says To JT & Billy Kidd About Mötley Crüe Biopic 'The Dirt'

Steve-O stopped by the Jack-FM studios today in support of his weekend residency at the Addison Improv. The former 'Jackass' and 'Wild Boys' star chatted with JT & Billy Kidd about his career, sobriety and his love of Mötley Crüe.

Steve-O’s The Bucket List Tour will include material only available on stage that you won’t see online.

JT started the interview by noting that Steve-O seems to be in a happy place in his life. "I think I've been fortunate in a lot of ways. And I have certainly hustled. I've worked hard, and I think I am in a pretty good place," Steve-O answered.

Billy then asked the former 'Jackass' and 'Wild Boys' star if there were any stunts that he regretted. "If you're not wondering why the hell you're doing it then it's probably not that exceptional of an idea. But the ones that were regrettable, the more regrettable the stunt the more it probably paid off in the end." Steve-O answered. "I suppose the one where I shattered my ankle and got 11 screws. I don't know if that one was worth it."

"But then again, hey I'm walking around...My only real regrets are I didn't do more," he added.

Steve-O has been performing a stand-up act in recent years and is currently on his The Bucket List Tour and JT asked if that was a difficult transition from his 'Jackass' days. "I'm just an attention whore. But my career began, I suppose, with a home video camera and a skateboard. I dropped out of college and then I went into Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey clown college. I worked as a circus clown. So I suppose that's sort of starting out as a stage performer. And then my last day in the circus was my first-day shooting 'Jackass'. There was no gap there." Steve-O answered. "As soon as 'Jackass' came out I put together the 'Don't Try This At Home Tour.' which wasn't really stand-up comedy it was more of an exploration of television standards...whichever variation, whichever evolution there is really just one driving force and that's just attention whoring."

Steve-O moved around a lot as a child, so much so his first words were in actually in Portuguese. "I grew up in five countries," Steve-O said. "Every time I found out that we were going to move, which was largely every couple years, my initial reaction, my honest true thought was, "Ah this is great. Now I get to start over again. And this time I'm going to be cool. This time I'm going to do everything right. I'm not going to creep everyone out. I'm not going to be so overwhelming" And every time we moved there I was."

"I wouldn't say I was traumatized by moving around or anything like that." Steve-O continued.

Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug. I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I love you. pic.twitter.com/10dUWO5ViZ — Steve-O (@steveo) March 10, 2018

Steve-O has been sober for more than a decade now and says it's still "tricky" representing the sober community. "I try to be pretty careful about certain traditions that we have. And I had a recent experience cause I was an outspoken vegan...I put myself out there that way and others put me out that way. And I've been on and off of fish. I never said I was vegan when I was eating fish. And I never really even drew attention to it. But recently in the vegan community there like, "Aw, he's eating fish."...it's been this crazy thing and I'm like hey guys, "instead of attacking someone for not being vegan enough. Why don't we all encourage people to like encourage progress rather than perfection." And my experience with this whole debacle with the vegan outrage for eating fish. Which I think is actually like kind of good for me you know. It occurs to me that they could use some traditions in there. I wish I had maintained a bit of anonymity because I'm a vegan relapser," He said.

"There is multiple reasons for anonymity in recovery. The one thing you hear about the most is well if somebody totes themselves as, "Hey I'm mister recover, mister sobriety." And then they relapse. Then the perception is that program of recovery doesn't work cause look at this person that got loaded." Steve-O continued. "The way to really look at it is not whether the program works its whether people work the program."

Like Jack fm, Steve-O is a big fan of Motely Crue and has known the band since he was 13 years-old.

Billy asked how that happened. "When I was 13-years-old, it was 1987, and I wanted to meet the band (Mötley Crüe). They were in town, and I called every hotel in the yellow pages asking for a room by the name of the manager. After calling for like three hours I got through. I had the brother of the manager answer the phone and he was impressed by my initiative and gave me ah, he put me on the list for backstage passes and tickets. So I yeah I have the photos of me as a 13-year-old with a notably younger Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx," Steve-O revealed. "It was sort of this example that I can really accomplish a lot if I'm persistant."

JT and Billy then moved onto the new Netflix movie, 'The Dirt', which follows the career of Motely Crue.

The biopic was directed by 'Jackass' director and Steve-O’s friend Jeff Tremain, and Steve-O liked the movie. "I really did enjoy it an that's not just because our 'Jackass', Jeff Tremaine, directed it...I wouldn't have said good things about it if I didn't like it," Steve-O said.

JT then shared his criticisms of the movie, and Steve-O expanded on what he thought of 'The Dirt'. "When I hear you say that you feel like the band wanted control in how the story was told. I was impressed in the opposite direction. Where I thought, "Wow, the band really didn't sugar coat much."...As far as controlling it they did nothing to try to create the impression that they had a legacy for their music." Steve-O responded. "They crapped all over their 'Theater Of Pain' album. They were like, "Our album sucks." They were candid about their music being bad. They were candid about all warts and all. I don't think that they really tried to do a lot of sugar coating in there."

"Compared to the way the could have tried to spin it and make themselves into like these musical legends and really good people. I don't think that they did. I think that they showed it for what it was. They were terrible people. Like awful behavior. Like manslaughtering, woman beating, bad musicians. And that's kind of all the reasons that I loved them. Save the manslaughtering stuff and I've never been big on violence to women. But their general debauchery is what appealed to me."

"I spoke with Jeff Tremaine after the premiere at the after party and I told him that I only had two real criticisms. One was that, to suggest that Tommy Lee met Heather Lockler at the exact same house party where Razzle got in the car with Vince Neil and died was just a little bit overly convenient. To me, it felt really forced to try and cram those two things together, and he said, "Hey, when you're trying to pack a whole, like all these decades into a movie you've got to make convenient moments." So I can't fault him for that." Steve-O said. "But the criticism that I had that I felt more strongly about was for having established Mick Mars' degenerative disease, it really did nothing to show how it impacted him. And I was backstage at a Mötley Crüeconcert in the year 2000, before 'Jackass' ever even came out, and I saw Mick Mars trying to walk backstage. In a literal sense, he could not put one foot in front of the other...it was this really painful to watch exercise of him trying to walk over a short distance."

"The criticism of the movie from the critics, that it was really interesting for all the outrage for how we're in the MeToo movement and we're glorifying these debaucherous bad people. Where I think that they didn't really glorify them. I think they just showed it for what it was. And the other thing I noticed about all the critics was that they were like this movie's terrible and then they'd refer to 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. Like they put it in the same boat. The same category as 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and when your movie is being panned as a failure at the same time lumped in with 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. I think you are kind of doing okay for yourself."

