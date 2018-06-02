Wonder Woman Sequel To Be Set In The 80's

It's been rumored for sometime that the highly anticipated Wonder Woman sequel would be set in the 80's.

Now it's been confirmed that the next Wonder Woman movie will set in 1984. Producer and Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment Geoff Johns, recently changed his cover image on Twitter and Facebook with an image of WW84, which was the indicator for Wonder Woman 84.

Over the past couple of months director Patty Jenkins, has said that the next wonder woman would be a period piece and that it would be set in the 80's. There was never an indication as to what year the movie would be set, until now.

Production is set to begin sometime this summer, Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the title character with Kristen Wiig playing the villain Cheetah. The wonder Woman sequel is set to hit theaters on November 1st, 2019.

Hopefully this means the next Wonder Woman will come with a rockin' 80's soundtrack.

Via: MovieWeb