Study Finds Women With Bigger Butts Tend To Be Smarter And Healthier

If you're baby got back, she probably has a bigger brain as well.

A study from the University of Oxford has found that women with larger rears tend to be healthier and smarter than their peers with slimmer figures. This is due to the excess levels of Omega 3 fats, which come with having a bigger butt. Omega 3 fats have been proven to catalyze brain development. Professor Konstantinos Manolopoulos’s statement, the leader of the study, also found that women with more fat on their buttocks also have lower levels of cholesterol and glucose.

According to the study, bigger butts also favor "leptin levels in the female body, which is a hormone responsible for regulating the weight, and the dinopectina, a hormone with anti-inflammatory, vascular-protective and anti-diabetic attributes."

Similar studies conducted at universities in California and Pittsburgh also found that women with bigger butts, wide hips, and smaller waists may even have a longer life expectancy. This is only for those who are all natural however. If your rear has been surgically enhanced, you don't share the same results, unfortunately.

Via Tin Tuc Han Nhat