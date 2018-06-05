Woman's Children Write The Most Savage Obituary Ever

Usually when people die, people always do their best to describe the best qualities about them while they were alive. However for this woman from Minnesota, that doesn't seem to be the case at all.

On May 31, 2018, Kathleen Dehmlow passed away at the age of 80 in Springfield. An obituary for her was submited to the local newspaper by two of her children, and it has to be the most savage thing written about a dead person.

While her obituary starts out simple enough, listing all the basic info like her date of birth, her marriage to her husband Dennis Dehmlow in 1957 and the two children she had with him, Gina and Jay. It quickly takes a nasty turn and does not stop.

Paragraph 1: ok

Paragraph 2: ok

Paragraph 3: wait

Paragraph 4: OH

Paragraph 5: *airplane flies overhead with a banner reading WELCOME TO HELL MOM* pic.twitter.com/ppV45htrda — Stu (@RandBallsStu) June 5, 2018

Yikes!

-source via huffingtonpost.com