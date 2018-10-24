The Woman Who Created The Green Bean Casserole Passes At Age 92

It’s just not Thanksgiving without turkey and green bean casserole.

This weekend the family of Dorcas Reilly will celebrate her life in her hometown of Haddonfield, New Jersey after she passed away on October 15th. Dorcas is credited as the creator of Campbell Soups Green Bean Casserole.

According to CBS News Dorcas was one of the first full-time employees of Campbell Soup home economics department back in 1955. She made the green bean casserole by combining green beans with cream of mushroom soup and topped it off with crunchy fried onions.

In 2005 Campbell Soup donated the original Green Bean Casserole recipe card to the national to the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Dorcas Reilly was 92 years old at the time of her passing.