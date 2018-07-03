Seth Rogen

Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

A Russian Woman Took A Cardboard Cutout of Seth Rogen On Vacation

July 3, 2018
The next time you plan on going somewhere in the world for vacation, take a cutout of a celebrity with you.

A woman from Russia has been seen all over social media with a cutout of Seth Rogen. She’s taken the cutout on vacation and has been posing with it in some very creative places all around Russia.

This just seems like a totally normal thing to take a celebrity cutout with you on vacation. It even caught the eye of Rogen himself who tweeted out a few pictures of the cutout.

Check out the pics below.

Via: Mashable

