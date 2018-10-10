Woman Accidentally Stabs Friend While At Haunted House Attraction

If you've ever been to a haunted house theme park, then you know that things can get a little crazy at times.

Well, this time for Tawnya Greenfield and her friends visiting a haunted house in Tennesee known as Nashville Nightmare, things got a little out of hand.

Apparently a person that seemed as if they worked there, approached Greenfield and her friends while playing carnival games after going through the main attraction. The "employee" while in character, questioned Greenfield if one of her friends was teasing her. After playfully answering “yes,” Greenfield was handed what she thought was a fake knife and was told “Well here, stab him.”

Greenfield stabbed her friend James “Jay” Yochim, in the forearm while playfully saying “Ha-ha, gotcha!” When Greenfield pulled the knife back, that's when the group realized it was real. Blood poured from Yochim’s arm. “His arm was gushing blood like something out of a horror scene,” she said. She also added that immediately after, the "employee" ran away.

“Keep in mind, we’d been chased by chainsaws, holding other weapons, all kinds of stuff all night, and it was all fake,” Yochim said. “So she stabs at me with it, and everything got really black.”

Yochim was taken to the nearest ER and required nine stitches. Local police are investigating but have yet to contact Nashville Nightmare.

-story via yahoo.com