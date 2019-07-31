Gun shot

Man shot, killed wife at Hotel ZaZa in Uptown Dallas

July 31, 2019
A woman was shot and killed at the upscale Hotel ZaZa in Uptown Dallas. Dispatcher’s received a call around 10:00 p.m. Monday evening of a disturbance of a woman who was possibly under the influence of drugs.  She was screaming and threatening to commit suicide.

Police, arrived to the scene around 11:30 p.m. almost an hour after the call was made.  When police arrived they found the 32-year-old woman dead at the scene inside the Hotel ZaZa room, on Leonard Street in Uptown Dallas. 

Police say, her husband was under the influence too and was taken to the hospital for unknown injuries. The investigation indicates her husband shot her after an escalated argument. At the moment the couple’s identities have not been released.

Source: Dallas Morning News


