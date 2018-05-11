Woman That Murdered Her Husband May Have Served Him At BBQ

Kelly M. Cochran, a woman in Indiana was just sentenced to 65 years in prison after she admitted to injecting her husband with a lethal dose of heroin, and then smothering him with a pillow. And apparently she is now under suspect for serving his remains at a neighbor's BBQ.

Cochran is also the subject of a documentary coming up titled "Dead North" airing on Investigation Disvcovery at the end of the month, that looks into other murders that she may be connected to. Her family even informed investigators she may also be responsible for the murders of at least 9 other people.

It's also worth noting that Cochran has already been serving a sentence for the murder of a previous partner of her's, Chris Regan.

Iron River Police Chief Laura Frizzo, the cheif investigator for Regan's disappearance, met Kelly Cochran and her husband during that time. This is when she learned that Cochran was having an affair with Regan. But after Cochran's husband died of an overdose in 2016, the case went cold.

Cochran told police that she and her husband Jason, shot him and dismembered Regan after luring him into their home and then dumped his remains in the woods. Apparently Cochran and her husband decided to “kill off anyone involved in their extramarital affairs.”

However, Cochran spoke about how she was angry at her husband Jason, and killed him for making her murder Regan. In May of 2017 she was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Chris Regan, and sentenced the 65 years for her husband's murder last month.

-source via fox4news.com