(Photo by Alex Kormann/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Woman Miraculously Dodges Axe After A Terrible Throw

April 8, 2019
Over the last few years, axe throwing has become more of a mainstream event. In fact, within the last year, several places have popped up around DFW. Oddly enough, some of them serve beer too!

Seems a little dangerous right? If you're waiting for a wrong here, that's not gonna happen. Just watch as this woman barely dodges an axe coming right for her head! The worst part about it...she threw the axe herself!

That axe almost got me ------ . . . Thanks @camdhuber for capturing this... so glad it missed you!

A post shared by ainsrae (@ainsrae) on

OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG! OMG! Thank goodness for those cat-like reflexes!

