Woman Loses Lawsuit Blaming New Bed For Sex Injury

This week a woman was left paralyzed after she claims she was “catapulted” from her new bed during sex.

Claire Busby then decided to file a seven figure lawsuit against Berkshire Bed Company claiming she was sold a faulty product. Busby suffered a serious spinal injury after falling from her super-king-size double divan while changing positions. Ms. Busby said she “swung her legs” from underneath her to change position, before lying back with her head towards the foot of the bed. She continued saying, “I spun around, I put my hand down and then I felt like I was catapulted off the back of the bed.”

Busby claimed the bed was in a “defective state” when the accident occurred but, the judge ruled the fall was simply a “tragic accident”. Judge Barry Cotter said: “The claim in relation to this tragic accident, which is what I find it was – a simple accident – fails.” Judge Cotter then concluded a “much more likely cause” was due to the “unusual position”. “Having carefully considered the totality of the evidence I am not satisfied that the difference in level between the two divans played any part in Ms Busby’s loss of balance backwards." "Rather, I am satisfied that this was a simple but tragic fall; she simply overbalanced probably in part because she was sitting on a mattress as opposed to a firm surface and underestimated the amount of give underneath her body."

Of course Berkshire Bed Company was pretty happy with the ruling.

“We are delighted the court has ruled in our favour.” “We are sorry that Ms Busby was injured and we wish her and her family well for the future.”

-story via independent.co.uk