Woman Fired After Trying To Serve Laxative Brownies To Her Co-Workers

May 15, 2018
A woman employed at an engineering and manufacturing business in Saline, Michigan has been fired after attempting to slip laxatives into homemade brownies. The unidentified woman intended to serve the spiked brownies at a going away party for a fellow co-worker.

Police were tipped off to the brownies by a fellow co-worker who claims the woman had beef with the departing employee. Luckily, the company was able to confiscate the brownies before anyone got a chance to eat them.

Via Fox

