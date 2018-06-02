Woman Filmed Driving Bumper Car Down Busy Highway

A woman in China was, thankfully, pulled over by police after motorists noticed her (she stood out) driving a tiny bumper car down a very real, very busy highway.

Security footage from the Guiyang, Guizhou Province highway shows the tiny, pink bumper car amongst the sea of speeding, larger vehicles whizzing past her.

Video of Police pull over woman driving bumper car in south China

The woman, who apparently owns a bumper car business in the area, was only issued a warning for driving the bumper car down the highway, though it was unfortunately confiscated. Probably because the police wanted a turn as well.

Via UPI