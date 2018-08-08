Self Proclaimed 'Missy Elliot's Funky White Sister' Is Here And Going Viral

This week a video has been going viral that features a woman who calims to be "Missy Elliot's funky white sister". This video will probably be one of the best things you see all week.

Mary Halsey, a 47 year old recreation assistant at a rehab center, was at a get together at one of her local parks when she decided to jump on that mic and belt out Missy Elliot's ''Work it'' in it's whole entirety. Word for word and even all the sound effects!

The video already has around 100K shares and over 4 million views.

-source via dailydot.com