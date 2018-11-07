Woman Accidentally Finds Hidden Engagement Ring Then Complains About It On Social Media

This week a story about a woman finding an engagement ring her boyfriend was planning on proposing with and complaining about it on social media is making it's way around the internet.

And as you would have guessed it, people are not happy with her.

The woman who has remained unidentified, shared a second photo of the ring captioning it ''basic AF''. Soon her Facebook post and photos made it onto Reddit where several people tore into her complaints.

''I hope the guy sees this and breaks up. Seriously if that's the type of person she is nobody should marry her until she fixes her attitude,'' commented one user.

Another user wrote, ''She said it herself - he needs something better, except more in the lines of a better relationship not a better ring."

-story via dailymail.co.uk