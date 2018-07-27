Woman Earns 2 Lifetime Passes to Six Flags After Giving Birth In The Park

What’s more thrilling than riding the tallest roller coaster at Six Flags? Giving Birth at Six Flags.

On Monday, July 23rd a baby named Matthew was born at Six Flags Over Georgia. His mother was at the park with her daughter when she visited the first aid center after she thought she was in labor.

The park called 911, but before the ambulance could arrive her little boy was already here. Six Flags spokesperson Gene Petriello, says that the Austell theme park has given her and Mathew lifetime Diamond Elite Memberships.

The Diamond Elite membership is the most prestigious pass and is good for unlimited entrees to any Six Flags location. The pass includes preferred parking, and 50 percent off food, and merchandise. This is the second baby to be born at Six Flags Over Georgia since opening 51 years ago.

IT'S A SIX FLAGS BABY BOY! We are thrilled to announce little Mathew was born at Hurricane Harbor on Monday afternoon! Congrats -- pic.twitter.com/lHtxSnAwjh — Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) July 25, 2018

Via: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution