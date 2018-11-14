Three Weeks Later And Winner Of The 1.5 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Is Still Unknown

If you've been curious about who won that record breaking mega millions jackpot, you're not alone. Turns out the state of South Carolina would like to know as well.

South Carolina lotto officals reported this week that the winner of the $1.5 billion jackpot has not stepped up and is currently unknown.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize, but it's only been 3 weeks. So the likelyhood that the money will go unclaimed is pretty steep. However, if it does go unclaimed, "each participating state in the Mega Millions game will get back all the money that state contributed to the unclaimed jackpot," according to the Mega Millions website. "Each state uses its unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes."

Manager of the KC Mart that sold the winning ticket, Jee Patel, said he gets what he calls "lotto tourists" daily to take pictures of the store. Patel also said he has no idea who won.

“Everyone’s talking about it,” he said. “It’s a mystery.”

-story via foxnews.com