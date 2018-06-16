Wind Gusts In Colorado Sends A Port-A-Potty Flying Into The Air

If the Wizard of Oz had a Port-a-potty fly away during the tornado scene, this is probably what it would look like.

A man managed to capture video of people taking cover during strong wind gusts that randomly blew through a park in Commerce City, Colorado. The video shows people holding onto their children, and a canopy tent being blown away.

No one would have thought that the Port-a-potties would also blow away. You can see one of two Port-a-potties fly about 50 feet into the air, and the other fly up and spay liquid everywhere.

Mother Nature truly is unpredictable, and gross. Check out the video below.

Via: CBS 4 Denver