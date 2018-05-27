Willie Nelson Bails On Concert Because Of Illness

This weekend, Willie Nelson had to walk off on his show in Charlotte, North Carolina from apparent illness.

Video of Willie Nelson not happy.... Cancels show..

As you can see in the video, the country legend was ready to perform at the Outlaw Music Festival, but just couldn't go through with the show. Concert goers waited for around a hour until they were told the concert was going to be canceled.

Live Nation Carolina has issued a statement asking fans to hold on to their tickets for a new concert date.

-source via TMZ.com