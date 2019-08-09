Baseball Field

MLB To Host A Game At The Iconic Field Of Dreams Site Next Season

August 9, 2019
The movie Field of Dreams premiered 30 years ago. Those who grew up watching the classic baseball film have all thought of how cool it would be to visit the field. Now what was once a fantasy will soon become a reality. 

On Thursday the MLB announced that next season the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox would play at the same site as the Field of Dreams in the cornfields of the Dyersville farm.

This will be the first MLB game played in Iowa. The MLB said that construction on temporary 8,000-seat ballpark would begin next week. The design of the ballpark will pay homage to Comiskey Park, the former home of the White Sox

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that he’s excited to bring people together for the game in Iowa. 

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams. We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

