While Checking Her Garden Woman Gets Eaten By Python

While checking on her vegetable garden, a woman in Indonesia was swallowed by a 23 foot long python.

After she went missing, her family looked for her in the garden but only found her sandals and a flashlight. When they started a search party, that's when they found a snake with a largely bloated belly roughly 50 yards from where her things were found. The snake was killed and cut open to examine what was in it's stomach. “When they cut open the snake’s belly they found Tiba’s body still intact with all her clothes.” “She was swallowed first from her head.” Videos of the snake being cut open to show the woman's body have been circulating on various sites around the internet.

Through out Indonesia, reticulated pythons are widespread and will grab onto their prey with dozens of sharp curved teeth and then squeeze it to death before swallowing it whole.

However if you're planning a trip to Indonesia any time soon, don't be too discouraged by this. Apparently humans being killed by pythons is extremely rare. They usually tend to go after monkeys or pigs.

-source via ktvt.com