Whataburger Will Be Testing Online Ordering This Month

No more waiting in the drive-thru line when you go to pick up your late night Whataburger.

The Texas-based fast-food chain is going to be testing out online ordering via the Whataburger mobile app. Through the app, customers will be able to customize their order any way they deem fit, and after five orders customers will be eligible for free food. You can download the Whataburger app on the App Store or Google Play.

Whataburger will roll out online ordering in the San Antonio area first. Next will be the Austin area in October, and Houston in November. They will continue to expand the new feature throughout 2019.

Unfortunately for us here in DFW, we’re going to have to order the old fashion way. Online ordering won’t be a made available for us until January 2019. It’s still better than the rest of Texas and stores outside of the state, as they won’t get online ordering until February 2019.

Via: My San Antonio