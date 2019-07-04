Whataburger, A-Frame, Sign, Logo, Restaurant, Corpus Christi

Whataburger Opens Its First-Ever Location Inside DFW Airport

Whataburger is still Texas' favorite restaurant, which makes it rather odd it's taken so long for this to happen.

Whataburger just now opened its first location inside of DFW Airport.  Now for all you weary travelers, Whataburger can be the last thing you have before your depart the Lone Star State, and it can be the first thing you eat when you get back.  

Whataburger is located inside the Terminal E satellite concourse area, and will serve food daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

