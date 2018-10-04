You Can Build Your Own Mini Whataburger With This New Toy

Do you know someone who is the biggest Whataburger fan? If so, then this is the perfect Christmas gift for them.

Now you can have your own build-able 10-inch model of the iconic restaurant. Whataburger has partnered with BRXLZ to bring us a new toy. The description reads, “Build your own Whataburger - complete with the iconic orange-and-white stripes and Whataburger sign - from this modular kit.” The Buildable Whataburger Restaurant is recommended for children 12 and up.

Build your own Whataburger with this new toy https://t.co/wHS2hdL2x1 pic.twitter.com/vxaGvXExK8 — KENS 5 (@KENS5) October 4, 2018

This 1,737-piece set will only cost you $39.99 on Whataburger.com; as of right now they are sold out but will restock before the holidays get here.

Via: KENS 5