The Whataburger Cup Charm Is Coming To James Avery

Did you buy the Whataburger emblem charm from James Avery last year? Get ready to add another Whataburger themed charm to your collection.

James Avery and Whataburger have partnered up again to bring us the Whataburger Cup charm. The one-of-a-kind collector's item comes with a hand-painted orange enamel on sterling silver. It's the perfect gift for the Whataburger fan in your life.

Whataburger Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel said in a statement “Whataburger and James Avery are both known for quality and fine craftsmanship – whether it comes to burgers or to jewelry. And just like Whataburger's completely customizable burgers, this hand-painted charm is so unique."

The Whataburger Cup charm is available for purchase on both Whataburger and James Avery websites. Take a look at the charm below.

Via: My San Antonio