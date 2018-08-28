Randy Rogers Owns An Exclusive Pair Of Whataburger Boots

What do you get someone who loves Whataburger for his or her birthday? Maybe a Whataburger gift card or an order number perhaps.

For Randy Rogers’ birthday, he received the ultimate Whataburger gift. Before his concert over the weekend, the burger chain gave him an exclusive pair of Whataburger boots backstage.

The burger chain was aware of how much Rogers loves their spicy ketchup, and thought this would be the perfect gift for the country music star.

According to the Caller-Times, the boots feature the Whataburger logo and are made of Alligator.

Is this the ultimate Whataburger gift?