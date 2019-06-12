What To Do What That Post-Storm Fridge Food

June 12, 2019
It’s tempting to open the refrigerator door, but…

Next time the power goes out, keep the door closed to keep food cold. That way the food is safe for about four hours. 

A full freezer will keep its temp for about 48 hours - again, if the door remains closed - and only 24 hours if it’s half full.

This is why I insist on gallons of extra Blue Bell to keep the freezer full. One never knows when the power shall depart.

More details here on double checking the safety of frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs. 

Some of us are now on day 3.5 without power so... that food is now toast 

