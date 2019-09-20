Mammograms

September 20, 2019
Well Being DFW Podcast Series Author
Categories: 
Well Being DFW Podcast Series

Statistics show 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Many don’t even know they are at risk. But there is one test proven to reduce breast cancer deaths, a mammogram.  Listen to Scott Sams, host of Well Being DFW and his guest, Leslie Kibel, Manager of the Kupferle Comprehensive Breast Center at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth.  They will discuss how technology allows for different types of mammograms.  Learn what kinds there are and how are they different.

Tags: 
mammograms
Well Being DFW Podcast Series

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes