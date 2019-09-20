Statistics show 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Many don’t even know they are at risk. But there is one test proven to reduce breast cancer deaths, a mammogram. Listen to Scott Sams, host of Well Being DFW and his guest, Leslie Kibel, Manager of the Kupferle Comprehensive Breast Center at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth. They will discuss how technology allows for different types of mammograms. Learn what kinds there are and how are they different.