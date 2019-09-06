Joint Replacement

September 6, 2019
Well Being DFW Podcast Series Author
Categories: 
Well Being DFW Podcast Series

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, joint replacement surgery saw a tremendous increase starting a decade ago... a 188 percent increase in knee replacements and a 123 percent increase in hip replacements for patients age 45 to 64. It’s likely these numbers have gone up even more.  Listen to Scott Sams, host of Well Being DFW and his guest, Dr. Ajai Cadambi, a fellowship-trained adult orthopedic surgeon on the medical staff at Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Hospital Clearfork.  Learn why there is an increase in joint replacement in younger demographics.

Tags: 
Joint Replacement
Well Being DFW Podcast Series

