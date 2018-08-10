Rivers Cuomo

Weezer Performs Africa Alongside Weird Al Yankovic

August 10, 2018
How much better can Weezer’s cover of Africa get? A lot better!

On Wednesday night the group performed in Los Angeles and closed out their set with a cover of Toto’s Africa. Halfway through frontman, Rivers Cuomo brought out Weird Al Yankovic and his accordion to help finish the song.

Weird Al brought the night to a close with an accordion solo. He seriously made Weezer’s cover of Africa way better. 

Check out the video of their performance below.

Via: Rolling Stone

