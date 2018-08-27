Weird Al Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will unveil Grammy Award-winning musician Weird Al Yankovic's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, Ana Martinez, said in a statement “Weird Al has single-handedly created an industry of parody. His fans have been waiting for this star for a very long time. We are excited to honor this very funny man on our world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Disc jockey Dr. Demento and actor Thomas Lennon are set to speak during the ceremony being held across the street from the TCL Chinese Theater 11:30 on Monday.

The time has finally come… On Aug. 27 at 11:30 AM I’ll be getting my very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (6914 Hollywood Blvd., right across the street from the Chinese Theatre). The ceremony is FREE and open to the public, so come on down!! — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) August 13, 2018

Via: CNet