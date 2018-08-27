Weird Al Yankovic

Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Weird Al Gets A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

August 27, 2018
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will unveil Grammy Award-winning musician Weird Al Yankovic's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, Ana Martinez, said in a statement “Weird Al has single-handedly created an industry of parody. His fans have been waiting for this star for a very long time. We are excited to honor this very funny man on our world-famous Hollywood Walk of Fame."

Disc jockey Dr. Demento and actor Thomas Lennon are set to speak during the ceremony being held across the street from the TCL Chinese Theater 11:30 on Monday.

Via: CNet

