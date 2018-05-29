Weezer Finally Releases A Cover Of "Africa" By Toto

All the internet wanted was Weezer to cover of 'Africa' by Toto, and what we got was Weezer covering 'Rosanna' by Toto.

For the last couple of months a Twitter account that goes by Weezer cover Africa by Toto has been campaigning for the band Weezer to do a cover of the famous Toto song 'Africa'. The Twitter account that started out as a joke, has now gained over a thousand followers. The hashtag #Weezercoverafrica started trending just last week. Even members of the band started following and liking some of the posts.

As a way of purposely messing with everyone on the internet, Weezer released a cover of the other big hit by Toto 'Rosanna'.

Video of Weezer - Rosanna

Now the band has delivered the gift everyone has been asking for, a cover of 'Africa' by Toto. Take a listen below.

Video of Weezer - Africa

What other covers should the internet pressure bands into recording next?

Via: CBS DFW