This Weekend In 1991 Nickelodeon Debuted 'Doug', 'Rugrats' And 'Ren & Stimpy' In One Day

No lie, this story kind of made some of us feel a little dated.

This weekend back in 1991, Nickelodeon debuted 3 new cartoons that forever changed the landscape of that network and the lives of true 90's kids everywhere.

Now, Nickelodeon had already been a network channel since 1977, and it usually aired shows live-action variety shows. A perfect example of that was “Reggie Jackson’s World of Sports”. And any cartoons aired on the channel were usually made by other networks. But August 11, 1991, would mark the creation of the powerhouse network it is today.

"Doug", "Rugrats' and "Ren & Stimpy" all debuted on the same day and became hits almost instantly.

Video of Nicktoons Promo- World Premiere (1991)

-source via barstoolsports.com