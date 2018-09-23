Study Finds Watching "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Actually Makes You A Worse Person

A study from the London School of Economics and Political Science has found that watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians regularly can actually make you a worse person.

Specifically, the study found that watching the series makes you "less sympathetic to the plight of the poor." Researchers conducting the study found that watching as little as 60 seconds of Kardashian programming, enough to "glamorizes fame, luxury, and wealth," significantly increased anti-welfare beliefs.

Lead researcher Rodolfo Leyva believes that all humans are naturally materialistic beings, and shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians draw out our more selfish sides. He said, "If there is more emphasis on materialism as a way to be happy, this makes us more inclined to be selfish and anti-social, and therefore unsympathetic to people less fortunate. This study can contribute to explanations for why the U.K. public's support for welfare to aid the impoverished and unemployed has been decreasing."

There you have it. It's all the Kardashians' fault.

Via Huffington Post