Watch: Tristan Thompson Gets Heckled With "Khloe" Chant

During Tuesday night's NBA playoff game, Toronto Raptors fans got REAL personal when Tristan Thompson stepped up for a free throw during the game. d

Hundreds of fans tried to mess with Tristan's head shouting "KHLOE!" at him, but somehow was able to tune them all out. Check out the video below.

'Khloe' chants for Tristan Thompson in Toronto... pic.twitter.com/bbcZ1SNk6e — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 2, 2018

-source via tmz.com