WATCH: Trailer for Wreck It Ralph 2 Is Here

It only took Disney six years, but the sequel for Wreck It Ralph is almost here.

Disney Animation Studios has finally released the first trailer for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck it Ralph 2. This trailer gives us a TON of Easter eggs from websites like Amazon and Twitter, to every Disney product from Star Wars and Pixar. The best part of the whole trailer is seeing every Disney princess in one room together discussing what it takes to be considered a princess. How excited are you for Wreck It Ralph 2 now?

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21st. Check out the offical trailer below.

Video of Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 Official Trailer

Via: Movie Web